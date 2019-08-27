StyleCaster
Miley Cyrus Brought Kaitlynn Carter To The VMAs & There Was Plenty Of PDA At The Afterparty

Aramide Tinubu
Miley Cyrus
Photo: Shutterstock.

She came, she conquered and she brought her new bae. Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s VMAs PDA photos prove that things are still sizzling between these ladies. Since they were first spotted on that lush yacht in Italy earlier this month, Miley and Kaitlynn have been joined at the hip.

Miley has just ended her long-term relationship with Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn has split from Brody Jenner after many years together. However, the two women have found solace in one another. Though People Magazine says, Carter and Cyrus aren’t technically dating. “Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” the outlet’s source explained. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.” The women have been spending a ton of time together in Los Angeles.

Apparently, their bond is solid enough for Miley to bring Kaitlynn as her date the VMAs. Kaitlynn waited backstage to support Miley while she sang “Slide Away” and later they were hand in hand on their way to an afterparty. Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus was also with the ladies.

Though the women seem ecstatic to be bonding during this time, Miley is clearly still working through some things. She just got a tattoo that reads, “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.” Wow. The lyric is from the Pixies’ song “The Thing”

Unfortunately–though they were very much separated, it was seeing all of the various PDA photos of Miley and Kaitlynn that caused Liam to file for divorce. According to E! News, that was when the actors realized he “can’t do this anymore.”

Even though Miley and Liam were separated for a while before she was photographed making out on the yacht with Kaitlynn, once Liam saw those photos he decided it was time to file for divorce. That was it for him, seeing those photos and then all the Soho House stories thereafter.

We’re just glad that this hasn’t gotten messy and everyone is doing what’s best for them.

1 of 15

There are celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively who stick to a signature look, and then there are the fickle ones who just cant stay out of the salon. Join us as we follow Miley Cyrus as she goes from fresh-faced pre-teen to No. 1 on Maxim's Hot 100 with almost every look in between.

2006
A fresh-faced Miley begins her stardom at 14. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2006

Of course, how can we forget the child stars breakout role: her blonde alter-ego Hannah Montana? Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2006

Once she began to hit it big, Cyrus started sporting extensions and highlights. Are Hair Extensions Going Out Of Style?

Photo: Getty Images
2007

The young actress went darker while promoting her newly released DVD Hannah Montana - Behind the Spotlight in 2007. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2007

Miley stepped out with much lighter highlights at the 2007 AMAs. Top 10 Celebrity Highlights

Photo: Getty Images
2008

She chose to sport not only dark hair but darker makeup as well for her Best of Both Worlds LA premiere. How To Go Dark With Your Hair Color

Photo: Getty Images
2008

Around the time Cyrus released her album Breakout she modeled auburn curls. The Easiest Way To Makeover Your Hair Color

Photo: Getty Images
2011

With her Disney career in the past, the singer looked a lot more grown up with long, side swept bangs. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2011

With ombr hair, Miley showed off an elegant long and straight look. Top 10 Celeb Ponytails

Photo: Getty Images
2012

Cyrus chose an Old Hollywood bombshell look for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Modern Day Hollywood Icons

Photo: Getty Images
2012

Cyrus made a break with her youthful image by working this sexy, smoldering look during the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. 10 Ways To Instantly Look Sexy

Photo: Getty Images
2012

One of the most dramatic style transformations of the past few years was when Miley decided to bleach and shave her hair. She debuted her new look on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. Platinum Blonde Hairstyles

Photo: Getty Images
2013

She styled her hair in a more feminine pixie while visiting a childrens hospital. Why Celebrities Love Balayage Highlights

Photo: Getty Images
2013

Miley rocked spiked hair and dark roots at the 2013 punk-themed Met Gala. Pink And Other Celebs Go Back To Their Roots

Photo: Getty Images
2013

Miley proves she can be hot without a long full mane when she is named No. 1 on Maxims 2013 Hot 100 list. Try On Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images

