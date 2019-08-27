Miley Cyrus Brought Kaitlynn Carter To The VMAs & There Was Plenty Of PDA At The Afterparty

She came, she conquered and she brought her new bae. Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s VMAs PDA photos prove that things are still sizzling between these ladies. Since they were first spotted on that lush yacht in Italy earlier this month, Miley and Kaitlynn have been joined at the hip.

Miley has just ended her long-term relationship with Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn has split from Brody Jenner after many years together. However, the two women have found solace in one another. Though People Magazine says, Carter and Cyrus aren’t technically dating. “Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” the outlet’s source explained. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.” The women have been spending a ton of time together in Los Angeles.

Apparently, their bond is solid enough for Miley to bring Kaitlynn as her date the VMAs. Kaitlynn waited backstage to support Miley while she sang “Slide Away” and later they were hand in hand on their way to an afterparty. Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus was also with the ladies.

Though the women seem ecstatic to be bonding during this time, Miley is clearly still working through some things. She just got a tattoo that reads, “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.” Wow. The lyric is from the Pixies’ song “The Thing”

Unfortunately–though they were very much separated, it was seeing all of the various PDA photos of Miley and Kaitlynn that caused Liam to file for divorce. According to E! News, that was when the actors realized he “can’t do this anymore.”

Even though Miley and Liam were separated for a while before she was photographed making out on the yacht with Kaitlynn, once Liam saw those photos he decided it was time to file for divorce. That was it for him, seeing those photos and then all the Soho House stories thereafter.

We’re just glad that this hasn’t gotten messy and everyone is doing what’s best for them.