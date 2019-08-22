Miley Cyrus Just Got A Tattoo Inspired By Her Romance With Kaitlynn Carter & It’s Actually Super Cute

A lot is happening in this songstress’ life right now, but she’s not letting it stop her flow. Miley Cyrus’ Kaitlynn Carter tattoo meaning has us thinking that her latest romance is more than just a fling. If you didn’t know–Miley and Liam Hemsworth are getting a divorce. Amid their separation–Miley has been hooking up with her good friend, Kaitlynn Carter–Brody Jenner’s ex.

The women were first seen yachting around Italy–making out and serving serious PDA. However, it looks like the love fest has extended well beyond their vacation. They were recently spotted back in LA at the SoHo House in West Hollywood where onlookers said they were legit all over each other. “Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” a source explained to People. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.” The source also said the women were “staying together” in the city of stars.

Though we’re sure her emotions are all over the place right now–Miley wanted to be sure to commemorate her time with Kaitlynn with a brand new tattoo. The She Is Coming singer recently visited tattoo artist Doctor Woo, and got the Visconti of Milan coat of arms tatted on her arm. Clearly–she is reflecting on the time she and Kaitlynn shared on their yacht.

Doctor Woo shared an image of the tat with the caption, “Cool old sculpture @mileycyrus found in Italy.”

Though Miley is devastated by the ending of her marriage–an insider told People that she’s moving on. “She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a source told People. “What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”

Onward.