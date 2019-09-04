Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter’s Relationship Is Getting More Serious Every Day

Wow, these ladies are moving hella fast. Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s relationship feelings clue us in that they actually might go the distance. If you didn’t know–since Miley announced her split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth–she and Kaitlynn–who had previously just been friends have been super hot and heavy.

In fact–seeing Miley and Kaitlynn’s constant PDA from Italy to Los Angeles really prompted Liam to move forward and file for divorce. Now it looks like what began as an uber casual fling has really evolved into something much more serious. US Weekly is reporting that Miley has, “really fallen for [Kaitlynn] and the feeling is mutual!” The source explained, “Miley feels she can totally be herself with Kaitlynn and is really comfortable around her.”

Rumors have swirled that Miley really felt she needed to change who she is in order to be with Liam. An insider told People,

She just got to the point where she didn’t want to hold back about who she is. She wants to be true to herself. Being with Liam, this was just not possible. For them to be happy, she had to change as a person too much. She knows not being with Liam will make her happier in the long run.

However, that’s not at all the case with Kaitlynn. The source revealed that Miley adores Kaitlynn’s “free-spirited, nonjudgmental, fun personality.” Apparently, the ladies “on the same page, which is why they work so well together.”

Apparently, things have gotten so serious that Miley and Kaitlynn are even living together. A source told People, “They live together and are very happy. Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

We’re just glad everyone is living their very best lives.