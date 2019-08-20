Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter’s Relationship Might Be More Than Just A Fling

Things are continuing to heat up for these two. Apparently, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s PDA Soho House date details are spicy AF. The women were spotted at West Hollywood’s location on Friday night, holding hands, making out, hitting the dance floor, etc. A source said that Cyrus and Carter “were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor…There’s no question they’re together.” The source also added that “they were making out all over the place and didn’t care who saw.” Sounds like they are definitely in their honeymoon phase of their friendship/relationship/romance. You know that stage…where all you want to do is spend all your time with that one person.

But to clarify, according to People Magazine, Carter and Cyrus aren’t technically dating. “Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” the outlet’s source explained. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.” The source also said the women were “staying together” in the city of stars.

We just found out last week that Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth are separating. It’s a tough thing to get used to, and according to the source, it hasn’t been easy on Cyrus either. While they were only married for about eight months, the couple was together on and off for about ten years. “They had many happy days together in L.A. and now Liam is not around. It’s hard for her to be back in L.A. without him,” the source said. “This is not the situation that she wanted. She hoped they could figure things out.”

On Friday night, E! News reported that Cyrus and Hemsworth’s families still have hope the two will reconcile and work things out. “Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions,” a source said. “They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now.” The source was adamant that “there’s definitely a chance that they will get back together.”

Still, things aren’t looking too good when it comes to reconciliation.