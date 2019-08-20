StyleCaster
Share

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter’s Relationship Might Be More Than Just A Fling

What's hot
StyleCaster

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter’s Relationship Might Be More Than Just A Fling

by
Miley Cyrus.
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Photo: Getty Images

Things are continuing to heat up for these two.  Apparently, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s PDA Soho House date details are spicy AF. The women were spotted at West Hollywood’s location on Friday night, holding hands, making out, hitting the dance floor, etc. A source said that Cyrus and Carter “were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor…There’s no question they’re together.” The source also added that “they were making out all over the place and didn’t care who saw.” Sounds like they are definitely in their honeymoon phase of their friendship/relationship/romance. You know that stage…where all you want to do is spend all your time with that one person.

But to clarify, according to People Magazine, Carter and Cyrus aren’t technically dating. “Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” the outlet’s source explained. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.” The source also said the women were “staying together” in the city of stars.

We just found out last week that Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth are separating. It’s a tough thing to get used to, and according to the source, it hasn’t been easy on Cyrus either.  While they were only married for about eight months, the couple was together on and off for about ten years. “They had many happy days together in L.A. and now Liam is not around. It’s hard for her to be back in L.A. without him,” the source said. “This is not the situation that she wanted. She hoped they could figure things out.”

On Friday night, E! News reported that Cyrus and Hemsworth’s families still have hope the two will reconcile and work things out. “Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions,” a source said. “They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now.” The source was adamant that “there’s definitely a chance that they will get back together.”

Still, things aren’t looking too good when it comes to reconciliation.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

There are celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively who stick to a signature look, and then there are the fickle ones who just cant stay out of the salon. Join us as we follow Miley Cyrus as she goes from fresh-faced pre-teen to No. 1 on Maxim's Hot 100 with almost every look in between.

2006
A fresh-faced Miley begins her stardom at 14. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2006

Of course, how can we forget the child stars breakout role: her blonde alter-ego Hannah Montana? Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2006

Once she began to hit it big, Cyrus started sporting extensions and highlights. Are Hair Extensions Going Out Of Style?

Photo: Getty Images
2007

The young actress went darker while promoting her newly released DVD Hannah Montana - Behind the Spotlight in 2007. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2007

Miley stepped out with much lighter highlights at the 2007 AMAs. Top 10 Celebrity Highlights

Photo: Getty Images
2008

She chose to sport not only dark hair but darker makeup as well for her Best of Both Worlds LA premiere. How To Go Dark With Your Hair Color

Photo: Getty Images
2008

Around the time Cyrus released her album Breakout she modeled auburn curls. The Easiest Way To Makeover Your Hair Color

Photo: Getty Images
2011

With her Disney career in the past, the singer looked a lot more grown up with long, side swept bangs. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2011

With ombr hair, Miley showed off an elegant long and straight look. Top 10 Celeb Ponytails

Photo: Getty Images
2012

Cyrus chose an Old Hollywood bombshell look for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Modern Day Hollywood Icons

Photo: Getty Images
2012

Cyrus made a break with her youthful image by working this sexy, smoldering look during the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. 10 Ways To Instantly Look Sexy

Photo: Getty Images
2012

One of the most dramatic style transformations of the past few years was when Miley decided to bleach and shave her hair. She debuted her new look on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. Platinum Blonde Hairstyles

Photo: Getty Images
2013

She styled her hair in a more feminine pixie while visiting a childrens hospital. Why Celebrities Love Balayage Highlights

Photo: Getty Images
2013

Miley rocked spiked hair and dark roots at the 2013 punk-themed Met Gala. Pink And Other Celebs Go Back To Their Roots

Photo: Getty Images
2013

Miley proves she can be hot without a long full mane when she is named No. 1 on Maxims 2013 Hot 100 list. Try On Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Selena Gomez Just Shared Photos From Her Roller Park Adventure & They're Fab...

Selena Gomez Just Shared Photos From Her Roller Park Adventure & They're Fab...
Tags:
share