Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter’s Latest PDA Photo Raises A Few Questions

After Miley Cyrus’s video release of “Don’t Call Me Angel” with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray, fans wondered if the song was in response to her ex, Liam Hemsworth calling her “angel.” Who’s to say? But what’s crystal clear is Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s PDA Los Angeles photo.

On September 14, the two were spotted after a lunch date, walking outside of Kreation in Los Angeles. Both ladies wore blue jeans and a black t-shirt as Cyrus’ arm fell around Carter’s neck. With Carter’s tight grip around the waist and hand on Cyrus’s mid-section, the two engaged happily in what seemed to be humorous and casual conversation.

In early August, we learned that Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner (The Hills: New Beginnings) had split after a five-year relationship, while Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth also announced in August that they’d be separating after less than a year of marriage.

While Cyrus and Hemsworth’s relationship had been on and off for years, a few fans took to Instagram to express their feelings of Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus vacationing together in the middle of their respective breakups.

Some commenters wrote heart emojis, while others inserted the rolling eyes, disgust face, and even question marks. “What a beautiful couple,” a user wrote. “She gonna leave you, Kaitlynn,” said another.

Thankfully, one’s relationship with another is not in the hands of an Instagram troll, and as far as the Carter and Cyrus wedding that some fans are hoping for, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Check out Cyrus and Carter showing PDA in Los Angeles this weekend.