Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Just Had A Sexy NYFW Date Wearing Matching Outfits

We know most people think it’s pretty corny when couples color coordinate their outfits–but we think it’s kind of cute. Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s matching outfits NYFW PDA photo is actually adorable. Through the duo were just celebrating Kaitlynn’s 31st birthday in Los Angeles–it looks like they weren’t about to miss all of the stunning fashion in the Concrete Jungle.

Both Miley and Kaitlynn are currently in New York City for Fashion Week and their PDA was just elevated to new heights. We knew that these two were super into one another when Kaitlynn left a flirty AF comment on one of Miley’s Instagram photos. The “Slide Away” songstress was wearing a massive furry hat and a low cut silk blouse. The Hills starlet liked what she saw apparently because she commented, “Dear God” on the photo with a drooling emoji.

Now, it looks like Kaitlynn is showing Miley just how much she’s loving her Fashion Week drip in person. The duo was just spotted out and about in Manhattan on an epic date night. To make things even cuter–they were both dressed in all black. Miley wore a sheer black crop top paired with long black trousers and an airy black trench. She accessorized with a silver Chanel necklace and some shades. Kaitlynn matched Miley’s fly wearing a leather black mini skirt, paired with a silver belt, black blouse, and light jacket.

When the paparazzi spotted the pair–they were hand in hand. Though Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship is still very fresh following the She Is Coming songstress’ divorce from her husband, Liam Hemsworth–the women are reportedly extremely serious.

It looks like the two just moved in with one another in Los Angeles and they’ve already been spotted vacationing in Italy–giving major PDA after the MTV VMAs and being open about their romance. An insider told People, “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

If they’re happy, we’re happy.