Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Spent Last Week Making Out Against A Club Wall

Just when you thought that the news about these two was fading, we’ve got more deets for you. Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were making out at a club, and the details are sizzling hot. After a whirlwind few weeks that involved the MTV VMAs and some chic looks at New York Fashion Week–Miley and Kaitlynn are back in Los Angeles, but that doesn’t mean their feelings for one another have faded.

The duo was spotted out and about giving us their typical PDA in Los Angeles. Since they’ve reportedly moved in together, it appears that the two women are inseparable. In fact, when they were in New York City last week, Miley and Kaitlynn attended Deryck Todd’s “Strut” party at ACME. Apparently, the two women picked a semi-private corner at ACME where they locked lips the entire night. An insider told US Weekly that Miley, in particular, despite the recent split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth was. “clearly having a good time.” The insider revealed,

“[They were] stealing kisses and being cute. At one point, Miley and Kaitlynn were making out against a wall in full view of everyone.[Miley] stood on top of the couch at one point,” the source added. “She also asked the DJ to play Britney Spears, Todrick Hall and RuPaul’s music.”

Listen life is best when you’re doing it exactly the way that you want.

Just days after announcing her split from Liam–Miley and Kaitlynn . were spotted getting hot and heavy in Italy. Though the Hunger Games actor had reportedly hoped to work things out with his wife–seeing her with Kaitlynn solidified that it was time for him to move on. When he ultimately filed for divorce less than two weeks later, Miley wasn’t shocked.

Kaitlynn is also coming off a breakup with her ex- Brody Jenner and the ladies have found happiness with one another. “Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months,” a source told E! News. “Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley, and they haven’t left each other’s sides in almost six weeks. They are basically living together at this point, and their relationship is getting more serious.”

We’re glad everyone seems to living their best lives.