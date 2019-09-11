Kaitlynn Carter Thought She’d Have A ‘Fun Fling’ With Miley Cyrus—But It’s Now Much More

When Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were first spotted canoodling in public, it’s safe to say that many fans assumed that this was a rebound fling on both sides. But this relationship might actually be the real deal! Kaitlynn Carter wants a long-term relationship with Miley Cyrus, according to an inside source. For her, it was apparently love at first sight.

Miley and Kaitlynn started dating right after both of them separated from their husbands. They were spotted on vacation in Italy and at the VMAs, and after the buzz around Miley’s divorce died down, the new pair got even more intense. Things are progressing fast. They’ve even reportedly already moved in together.

The cozy couple is not planning on slowing down anytime soon. A source told HollywoodLife that Kaitlynn is hoping to stay together with Miley for the long haul, though that wasn’t the initial plan. “Kaitlynn thought this was just going to be some sort of fun fling but it is now becoming much more important for her and this is something Kaitlyn wants to be involved with for a long time to come. Everything is really working out,” the source said.

The two of them shared an instant ~love connection~ and it’s only getting deeper over time.

“Kaitlynn instantly was attracted to Miley’s complete uniqueness and her kind heart but now she has seen even more with how she performs and how she is out at events,” the source said. “She has seen the Miley behind closed doors and in front of the camera and Kaitlynn is so intrigued by her overall presence.”

Kaitlynn and Miley are currently out and about in New York City for Fashion Week. They’re in full-on cute couple mode, wearing matching outfits, engaging in tons of PDA and spending as much time together as possible.

At this rate, we wouldn’t be surprised if they started sporting engagement rings by October!