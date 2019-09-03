Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Have A Major Relationship Update

So this relationship is moving at lightning speed. Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter live together already, and we’re a little taken aback TBH. Miley and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth split in early August. When they announced their separation–it seemed like the couple would try and work things out. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite work out that way.

Miley was spotted getting romantic with reality starlet Kaitlynn Carter. They were first spotted yachting around Italy before they brought their romance back to Los Angeles. Apparently, this plethora of PDA photos was enough to prompt Liam to file for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” However, that hasn’t stopped Miley and Kaitlynn’s romance from forging ahead.

Now it looks like the ladies have officially moved in together. “They live together and are very happy,” an insider told People. “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.” We knew from their post-MTV VMAs PDA that these two were fully in the middle of their honeymoon phase.

Another insider explained, “Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship. They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

As far as Liam is concerned–Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship has prompted him to move on as well. “He thought they could work it out, but all those pictures of her and Kaitlynn ended that…Liam comes from a very conservative family, and his family was freaked out by it.”

However, we also know that the Australian actor has no beef with Miley. Shortly after their split became public, he went on Instagram to share that he wishes nothing but the best for her.

Wow.