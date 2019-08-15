StyleCaster
Hi—Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Are Still Hanging Out in LA

Miley Cyrus.
Photo: Photo: Getty Images

Well, a vacation can only last for so long. But these Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Cater L.A. hangout photos prove that they’re keeping the party going. The “Wrecking Ball” singer announced a separation from husband Liam Hemsworth earlier this week. She was on an Italian getaway with Brody Jenner’s ex Carter, swimming, hiking, kissing and so much more.

However, just because the vacation is over, that doesn’t mean the girls are finished hanging out. They’ve been spotted together in California. From Lake Como to Los Angeles, the girls are enjoying their quality time together.

But Carter has faced some negative feedback from people all over the internet who aren’t happy Cyrus is moving on from Hemsworth so quickly. Technically, the girls haven’t confirmed they’re in any sort of serious or defined relationship, but it’s still hard to swallow for some.

According to Us Weekly, Carter liked a comment on Instagram that a fan wrote. The comment said: “Just wanted to let u know that u don’t deserve all this hate from people who claim to be Miley’s ‘fans’!…U and Miley have every right to do whatever u want! If u make Miley happy then I like u! Miley’s happiness and mental health is all that matters to me!”

View this post on Instagram

noi siamo Italiani ora 😊🇮🇹

A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on

Hemsworth has been keeping a low profile since the couple announced their separation. However, he did share a post on Instagram asking for privacy at this time adding that he wishes Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

