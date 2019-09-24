Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter’s Friends Have Some Serious Thoughts About Their Breakup

It looks like we weren’t the only ones who were blindsided by this sudden split. Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s friends’ breakup reactions prove they didn’t see it coming either. If you didn’t know, Miley and Kaitlynn spent a whirlwind month together shortly after Miley and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth split.

Since early August, the women were seemingly attached at the hip. They were spotted yachting together in Italy–they spent New York Fashion Week wearing matching clothes and there were even reports that they’d moved into together. However, this past weekend that all came to a screeching halt when reports hit Beyoncé’s internet that they’d gone their separate ways.

“Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship,” a source told People. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.” Apparently, things were getting way too serious too fast for the “Slide Away” singer. An insider told E! News,

It was getting serious and Miley wasn’t comfortable with that. When they first got together, it was just a fun casual thing, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were big emotions attached. It went from 0 to 60 and she wanted to put on the brakes. It was unexpected to end things so abruptly, but it had to be done. She just got out of her marriage and Miley felt like she and Kaitlynn got carried away.

However, Miley and Kaitlynn’s mutual friends have some serious thoughts about the breakup. Apparently, everyone is floored the women have gone their separate ways. An insider told Hollywood Life,

Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship has always been genuine and real. They seemed to be getting serious as well, so any break-up is really shocking to hear between these two and had to have been recent. Miley and Kaitlynn have always been great friends from the Malibu community and supportive of one another and since their break-ups happened at the same time, they leaned on each other differently than ever before, but Miley seems to be going through a lot right now figuring out her path and her way. Miley‘s family has been really thankful that she had Kaitlynn by her side.

We certainly get how everyone feels blindsided but both Kaitlynn and Miley jumped into a relationship with each other just weeks after ending their respective marriages. Sometimes having some solo time is the best option.