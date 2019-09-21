OMG—Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Just Broke Up

After a whirlwind and very public romance, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s breakup reason has us shook. If you’re new here, you should know that the ladies went public with their love affair shortly after Miley announced her split for her hubby of less than one year, Liam Hemsworth. Just a day or so after the split was announced–Kaitlynn and Miley were spotted on vacation in Italy giving us all the PDA.

After Liam officially filed for divorce from the “Slide Away” singer–Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship got even hotter. Kaitlynn was constantly by Miley side through the MTV VMAs through New York Fashion Week. The ladies also spent Kaitlynn’s 31st birthday together at a gorgeous restaurant overlooking Malibu.

Just last week, sources were reporting that the pair were looking to make their relationship a longterm thing and that they’d even moved in together. Now a source has revealed to People that it’s all over. “Miley and Kaitlyn broke up,” the source explained. “They’re still friends.” So what happened?

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider explained, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.” Since Kaitlynn was still healing from her breakup with Brody Jenner and Miley was obviously working through her feelings from the end of her 10-year-long relationship with Liam–perhaps their feelings were more heightened at the moment.

Either way, we’re just glad the ladies are still amicable and can be friendly. Sometimes the best thing to do after a massive breakup is spending some much-needed quality time with yourself–even if it feels strange or odd.

Wishing both Miley and Kaitlynn the best.