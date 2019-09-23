Wow—Miley Cyrus Was The One Who Broke Up With Kaitlynn Carter & We Know Why

Now that we’ve recovered from the shock of this romance coming to a screeching halt, we have more info for you. Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s breakup details reveal that it was Miley who pulled the plug on their whirlwind romance. To give you a bit of context, let’s start from the beginning. Miley and Kaitlynn began their whirlwind romance shortly after Miley and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, announced they were splitting up.

The ladies, who were friends before Miley and Liam announced their intent to divorce, were spotted all across the globe giving major PDA. In fact, it was all so “in your face” that the photos and video propelled Liam to move forward and file for divorce. Miley and Kaitlynn spent a whirlwind month together–they were joined at the hip for Kaitlynn’s 31st birthday together and they even moved in together. However, that’s all over now.

This past weekend, a source close to the women told People, “Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They’re still friends.” Um…what? “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider explained, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

We get that the ladies bonded because of their shared emotional experience of separation, but something else surely went down. It turns out that Miley wasn’t looking for anything too serious. “Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship,” a source told People. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.” Fair, but wow.

An insider told E! that the serious turn in the relationship also made Miley hella uncomfy. They explained,

It was getting serious and Miley wasn’t comfortable with that. When they first got together, it was just a fun casual thing, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were big emotions attached. It went from 0 to 60 and she wanted to put on the brakes. It was unexpected to end things so abruptly, but it had to be done. She just got out of her marriage and Miley felt like she and Kaitlynn got carried away.

We’re glad Miley is doing what’s best for her and that she and Kaitlynn are still friendly.