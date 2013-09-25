StyleCaster
Links to Click: Alexander Wang’s In-Store Boxing Ring, Miley Cyrus on Mentoring Justin Bieber, More

Links to Click: Alexander Wang's In-Store Boxing Ring, Miley Cyrus on Mentoring Justin Bieber, More

Here are the headlines that caught our eye around the web today!

1. At least now we know the story behind the fur boxing gloves at his Fall 2013 show: Alexander Wang put up fur-covered punching bags in his SoHo store. [CR Fashion Book]

2. Miley Cyrus told Rolling Stone she kind of, sort of considers herself one of Justin Bieber’s mentors. “But I’m not that much older than him, so not really.” [Us Weekly]

3. Guess what funny girl Mindy Kaling has on her bookshelves? [The Vivant]

4. Merritt Wever confesses why her now-infamous Emmys speech was so short. [The Cut]

5.  Here are 20 tips on caring for blonde hair the right way. [Beauty High]

6. Nicole Kidman rocked a Spring 2014 runway hair trend: a sparkling necklace in her tresses. [Daily Makeover]

