Cute: Miley Cyrus and Jay Leno Rock Matching Denim-on-Denim Outfits

Meghan Blalock
Miley Cyrus isn’t the first  star to mimic the sartorial choices of the television hosts interviewing herLady Gaga wore a lady suit when she sat down with Barbra Walters, and big round spectacles when she did the same with Larry King—but this might be the cutest example of it we’ve yet seen. The singer visited Jay Leno last night on the set of his talk show, and she wore a very Leno-like denim-on-denim look courtesy of one of her favorite brands, Saint Laurent

Because of her newly-lightened cropped ‘do and the way the light is hitting their faces just so, they two really do look alike in this photo Miley posted to her Instagram account. “Jay Leno swag,” Miley naturally captioned the snap, and we gotta admit: she can rock the Leno swag quite well. Check it out!

