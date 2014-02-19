Miley Cyrus Is Hooking Up With Jared Leto: Report

This has definitely been the week for weird celebrity hookups: yesterday, word arrived that 21-year-old model Cara Delevingne and 35-year-old actor Michelle Rodriguez are confirmed to be dating, and that Seal and Heidi Klum might be back together. Now, a new unlikely pair are rumored to be hooking up. 21-year-old pop star Miley Cyrus and 42-year-old singer, actor, Oscar nominee, and general all-around weirdo (in a good way!) Jared Leto are allegedly knocking boots.
MORE: Jared Leto’s Love Affair With Drag
According to an anonymous source who spoke to Us Weekly, the pop starlet and the man who once broke hearts as “My So-Called Life” hottie Jordan Catalano (and who is now twice Miley’s age) are “hooking up.” The source continues: “The two have known each other for quite some time, and she stayed over at his house in early February.” Our best guess: something went down after the Grammy Awards, when Cyrus and Leto were spotted backstage chatting, air-kissing, and generally getting too close for platonic comfort.
We’re totally on board with this pairing. Our only request: they need to team up for a duet pronto. In the tradition of Leto’s storied history with pop song covers, he needs to deliver a growl-y, dramatic rendition of “Wrecking Ball” as soon as humanly possible, and Cyrus needs to hop on one of Leto’s band 30 Seconds to Mars’ tracks with a quickness. Because we all need to hear a “We Can’t Stop the Hurricane” mashup before we die.