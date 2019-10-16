Miley Cyrus Is Groping Cody Simpson In This NSFW Photo & We Can’t Unsee It

This songwriting pair is back at it again with another PDA moment for us all to witness—whether we want to or not. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s NSFW photo is really pushing it, though. We’re all for these two finding love; whatever makes you happy, right? But I’m not so sure we all love to see it. Some things are just better kept private.

Then again, these two—what are we calling them, Coley? Mody?—are known for being really forthright on social media. They love to share everything on the ‘gram, whether that’s a video of Miley and Cody touching tongues, sharing lovey-dovey songs they’ve written with each other, or news of potentially moving in together. This time around, though, these lovebirds decided to turn things up a notch. This afternoon, Cody posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off his new tattoo—Miley got some new ink, too. In the first photo of the series, Cody is shirtless and we can see that he got what looks like a Friday the 13th flash tattoo; no shade, just truth! It’s a little skull set over a scythe, and honestly, it’s even kind of cute!

What’s not so cute, though, is the third picture in Cody’s Instagram photo set. Brace yourself: in the photo, Miley makes an appearance and is literally shoving her hand down Cody’s pants. Issa full on grope, and nope, we are not here for it!

Miley didn’t seem to mind, though, and actually headed straight for the comments to pile on the PDA. First she posted a series of little ship emojis—creative, girl. But as if it wasn’t already clear that she was shipping her boo, she commented a second time: “Need. Oxygen. Can’t. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship.” Some fans certainly seem on board, sharing their own fire emojis in the comments section. To each their own!