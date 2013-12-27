5 Things We Learned About Miley Cyrus In Her ‘New York Times’ Interview

God bless the New York Times—you can always count on them to be three to four months late on the cultural zeitgeist. This weekend they’re running an in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus, as part of their year-end series on “disrupters,” and it’s pretty clear Miley’s still holding on to that title. Yesterday, she released her video for “Adore You,” where, clad only in a nude bra and panties, she writhes around in sheets and simulates masturbation. Seems pretty disruptive to us.

Below, we’ve picked out five things we’ve learned about Miss Cyrus from this latest Times exposé, including how she really feels about being dissed by Anna Wintour and Vogue.

She definitely considers herself a feminist: “People got a rise out of me saying that I was a feminist, but I am. I’m telling women be whoever you want to be.”

She considers her twerking, tongue-out, Molly-popping persona a character: “I went from people just thinking I was, like, a baby to people thinking I’m this, like, sex freak that really just pops molly and does lines all day. It’s like, ‘Has anyone ever heard of rock ’n’ roll?’ There’s a sex scene in pretty much every single movie, and they go, ‘Well, that’s a character.’ Well, that’s a character. I don’t really dress as a teddy bear and, like, twerk on Robin Thicke, you know?”

She’s a bad influence on other artists: “You don’t have to be signed to Disney Channel to be put in a box, or to be rated PG. I’m with artists sometimes, and I’ll take a picture of them or whatever. They make me delete it. it’s insane. I’ll get someone to, like, flash me, and they’ll be, like, ‘You have to delete it!’ I had to do that when I was 14 or 15, but even then I didn’t care. Like, if someone was videoing me ripping a bong, I didn’t care, so it’s just funny to me. I’m like: ‘Dude, you’re 30. Like, why can’t someone see a picture of your [breasts]?’… I don’t have a bunch of celeb friends, because I feel like some of them are a little scared of the association.”

She’s okay with her Vogue cover getting pulled: “It was where I was kind of going to have to do this trade-off, and I wasn’t willing to. Right now, me doing any kind of cover for anything that’s like, a Seventeen or Teen Vogue or whatever, the way that I talk isn’t the way that people that are 17 really understand. There was a thing that Kurt Cobain said, something like, ‘There’s a special place in hell for people that glamorize drugs,’ and I never want to be that person that’s, like, talking to 16- and 17-year-olds and being like, ‘Smoke weed.’ I’ve got a little sister.”

She can’t wait to work with the next Miley: “Someone, two years from now, is going to be the next kind of provocateur — like, I can’t wait to collab with whoever the hell that is, you know?”