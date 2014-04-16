People in Miley Cyrus’ Tennessee Hometown: ‘The Devil Has Got To Her’

This is journalistic gold: U.K. paper The Daily Mail sent a team of reporters to Miley Cyrus‘ tiny hometown of Franklin, Tennessee (population: 66,280) to find out what residents there—who knew Miley when she was a little girl, even before her “Hannah Montana”days—think of her now much more grown-up image. And perhaps not surprisingly, the reviews aren’t entirely good.

“It appears that the devil has got to her,” Judy Reynolds, 64, a volunteer secretary at Franklin’s People’s Church, where Miley used to attend and where she was baptized at the age of 13, told Daily Mail. “Her actions on stage show me that she’s lost her way. It’s sad, very sad because she’s apparently bought the message of the world, sex and drugs, and that’s the wrong message.”

“She’s not following a life that is being directed by God, she is not seeking God in her life. The bible tells us that it is very clear the devil is here to seek and destroy.”

Wowza. Judy went on, “She’s not listening to the Lord–that’s pretty apparent, and it’s sad to see her not portraying the values she came from.”

Another member of the church who only spoke under the promise of anonymity said, “We have her in our prayer list at the moment.”

A neighbor who lives near father Billy Ray Cyrus’ sprawling farm, which the family still owns and visits from time to time, said, “I think everybody living here is kind of disgusted by her. She’s not someone I would want my grandchildren to idolize anymore. She has fallen in the eyes of people round here. She just seems to be not real grounded.”

There are some members of her hometown, however, who quite reasonably observe that Miley is still young and probably just “experimenting” with things and that hopefully she won’t stray too far from the “beaten path.” Head to Daily Mail to read more of the amazing quotes from Miley’s nearest and dearest hometown folks!