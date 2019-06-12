Miley Cyrus Finally Apologized to the Hip-Hop Community For Her Cultural Appropriation & Tasteless Comments

She’s got a Black Mirror episode, and a new EP, She Is Coming, but now Miley Cyrus is apologizing to the hip-hop community for her past comments. The Last Song alum has matured and evolved as a person, but several years ago during her “Wrecking Ball” phase, she seemed to be going through a bit of a rebellion. At the time, Miley connected with hip-hop artists for her songs and used hip-hop fashion and styling in her music videos. Though there were grumbles of cultural appropriation, most people let it ride until Miley cleaned up her image, going back to her country roots and bashed hip-hop after using it for personal gain.

In a May 2017 Billboard interview, the Hannah Montana alum said, “I love [Kendrick Lamar’s song “Humble”] because it’s not ‘Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock.’ I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’—I am so not that.”

Um…

At the time, people were quick to clap back at Cyrus for using hip-hop and then abandoning it when she wanted to “whiten up” her image. YouTuber Kenya Wilson recently posted a video entitled, Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav…Sorry calling the songstress out for, “some very racially insensitive things as far as cultural appropriation.”

It looks like Miley is a place to really reflect her past missteps and access herself critically. In the comments section under Wilson’s video she wrote, “Just watched your video. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak up. Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice. I want to start with saying I am sorry.” She said continued,

I own the fact that saying … ‘this pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little’ was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of ‘the scene.’ There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have a lot learn about. Silence is a part of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial. I can not change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused.

The “Malibu” singer added that moving forward she’s committed to checking her privilege and doing better. She said, “Simply said; I f*cked up and I sincerely apologize. I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change, and standing up for what’s right.”

Ok, growth! We see you. We all f*ck up, that’s life. The hard part is being humble enough so address yourself.