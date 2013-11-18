Yeah, Right: Miley Cyrus Claims She’s ‘A Complete Hermit, Never Leaves the House’

Dare we say, but it seems like someone is nudging Miley Cyrus—or perhaps she’s nudging herself—to abandon the wild party-girl persona she’s spent more than a year developing, and start crafting a bit more of a refined image. First, she wore a full-length, long-sleeved vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown on the red carpet and now: she claims she’s a total lame-o who never leaves her house and never parties.

In a new interview with BBC Radio, Miley claims that while she definitely hits up a party or two while she’s on tour, she hums a totally different tune when she’s at home.

“It’s good when I do this when I am traveling, but when I’m home, I don’t really leave my house,” the 20-year-old says. “I tell people who think I’m really cool, ‘by the way I’m super lame.’ What you read about me, it sounds like all I do is club and go and party with Terry Richardson, but really I’m like the lamest. I never leave my house because I’m a complete hermit.”