Miley Cyrus Just Took Liam Hemsworth’s Last Name—Sort Of

Miley Cyrus’s career may be big and loud and full of clashing prints, but her approach to love has become decidedly low-key. She and longtime boyfriend (albeit off and on), Liam Hemsworth, have kept their relationship out of the media since calling off their engagement in 2013, but yesterday, the 23-year-old singer offered up a rare public acknowledgement when she posted an Instagram of herself wearing a T-shirt that says “Hemsworth” on the back.

Whether this is the beginning of a subtle reentry into the public eye or she just figured out that mirrors reverse left and right and not up and down is unexplained by the emoji-only caption, but it offers up hope that that the wedding rumors are real. Us Weekly reported rumors of a beach wedding with a bouncy house (so it’s like a carnival, of course) in Liam’s home country of Australia.

Though, neither Miley nor Liam will confirm the plans, it seems to be well-known in their inner circles. Even Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, hinted at a wedding during a June 1 appearance on the “Today” show, when he offered to officiate. “They know if they need a preacher, they’ve found one,” he said.