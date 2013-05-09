Miley Cyrus Had To Leave London Apartment Because It Was ‘Haunted’

Apparently, 20-year-old pop sensation Miley Cyrus believes in the supernatural—and no, we’re not talking about the force that kept her hair spiked at Monday’s Met Gala—we’re talking about ghosts. Allow us to explain: During her 2009 European tour, the Cyrus family’s home base was a swanky apartment located directly opposite famed department store Harrods in London, but they had to move out following a series of strange incidents.

In the June 2013 issue of Elle UK, she opens up about her experiences, stating: “One night, my little sister—it sounds crazy to tell you—but she was standing in the shower and all of a sudden, I hear her scream. I run in there and the water had somehow flipped to hot but it was still … It wasn’t like the water had just changed, the knob had turned but she hadn’t turned it and it was burning her. She was really red.”

In addition to her sister’s panic, she had a few scary moments of her own. “I thought I had seen a little boy sitting on the sink watching me take a shower so I felt really freaked out,” she said. Eventually, everyone in her family was freaked out—including on-again-off-again fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

After some investigation, they determined that Cyrus thought she was seeing the son of a former owner of a now defunct bakery that had been on the first floor. The clan promptly relocated to the nearby Soho Hotel, and she refuses to set foot into the apartment again.

And now, we pose the obvious question: Is a ridiculously close proximity to Harrods worth dealing with pesky ghosts for? Weigh in!