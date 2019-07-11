StyleCaster
Heads Up—Miley Cyrus Doesn't Want To Be Called A 'Wife' & Here's Why

Heads Up—Miley Cyrus Doesn't Want To Be Called A 'Wife' & Here's Why

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth.
Apparently, Miley Cyrus believes that the world is very confused by her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. In an interview with Elle Magazine, the “Party In The U.S.A” singer talked public interest in her relationship. Miley Cyrus hates “wife” as a label despite being in wedded bliss to her hunky hubby for the last seven months. But she wants to be clear—she loves marriage and is in a very happy, solid place with Mr. Hemsworth. It’s the actual term “wife” that she takes issue with, rather than the institution of marriage itself. She believes the term is outdated and wants to stop being known as a wife, rather than as the incredibly talented artist and person she is.

While chatting with Elle Magazine, Cyrus first addressed the misconception or confusion people tend to have about her marriage to her Australian actor hubby. “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” she explained. “I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex and modern and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.” So the reason people are confused, she says, is because she doesn’t let them in on every little detail of her personal life which is um—hello!—totally fair.

She then went on to say that despite being in a heterosexual relationship, she still is very much attracted to girls. The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer also added that she isn’t your typical housewife, nor will she ever be. “Do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” she said. “I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.” So what word does she like? “Partners.”

While speaking about her parents’ relationship, Cyrus noted that they don’t tend to use the words “husband and wife.” Instead, Cyrus said, “They were always partners. That’s why I like that word. Husband and wife’ sounds like a cigarette commercial from the ’50s to me.”

To each his own, but hey—now we know. Don’t call Cyrus a “wife” because she doesn’t like it. But we’re glad to know she and Hemsworth’s marriage is going swimmingly. The couple will be celebrating their one year anniversary this December…exciting!!

1 of 15

There are celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively who stick to a signature look, and then there are the fickle ones who just cant stay out of the salon. Join us as we follow Miley Cyrus as she goes from fresh-faced pre-teen to No. 1 on Maxim's Hot 100 with almost every look in between.

2006
A fresh-faced Miley begins her stardom at 14. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2006

Of course, how can we forget the child stars breakout role: her blonde alter-ego Hannah Montana? Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2006

Once she began to hit it big, Cyrus started sporting extensions and highlights. Are Hair Extensions Going Out Of Style?

Photo: Getty Images
2007

The young actress went darker while promoting her newly released DVD Hannah Montana - Behind the Spotlight in 2007. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2007

Miley stepped out with much lighter highlights at the 2007 AMAs. Top 10 Celebrity Highlights

Photo: Getty Images
2008

She chose to sport not only dark hair but darker makeup as well for her Best of Both Worlds LA premiere. How To Go Dark With Your Hair Color

Photo: Getty Images
2008

Around the time Cyrus released her album Breakout she modeled auburn curls. The Easiest Way To Makeover Your Hair Color

Photo: Getty Images
2011

With her Disney career in the past, the singer looked a lot more grown up with long, side swept bangs. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2011

With ombr hair, Miley showed off an elegant long and straight look. Top 10 Celeb Ponytails

Photo: Getty Images
2012

Cyrus chose an Old Hollywood bombshell look for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Modern Day Hollywood Icons

Photo: Getty Images
2012

Cyrus made a break with her youthful image by working this sexy, smoldering look during the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. 10 Ways To Instantly Look Sexy

Photo: Getty Images
2012

One of the most dramatic style transformations of the past few years was when Miley decided to bleach and shave her hair. She debuted her new look on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. Platinum Blonde Hairstyles

Photo: Getty Images
2013

She styled her hair in a more feminine pixie while visiting a childrens hospital. Why Celebrities Love Balayage Highlights

Photo: Getty Images
2013

Miley rocked spiked hair and dark roots at the 2013 punk-themed Met Gala. Pink And Other Celebs Go Back To Their Roots

Photo: Getty Images
2013

Miley proves she can be hot without a long full mane when she is named No. 1 on Maxims 2013 Hot 100 list. Try On Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images

