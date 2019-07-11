Heads Up—Miley Cyrus Doesn’t Want To Be Called A ‘Wife’ & Here’s Why

Apparently, Miley Cyrus believes that the world is very confused by her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. In an interview with Elle Magazine, the “Party In The U.S.A” singer talked public interest in her relationship. Miley Cyrus hates “wife” as a label despite being in wedded bliss to her hunky hubby for the last seven months. But she wants to be clear—she loves marriage and is in a very happy, solid place with Mr. Hemsworth. It’s the actual term “wife” that she takes issue with, rather than the institution of marriage itself. She believes the term is outdated and wants to stop being known as a wife, rather than as the incredibly talented artist and person she is.

While chatting with Elle Magazine, Cyrus first addressed the misconception or confusion people tend to have about her marriage to her Australian actor hubby. “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” she explained. “I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex and modern and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.” So the reason people are confused, she says, is because she doesn’t let them in on every little detail of her personal life which is um—hello!—totally fair.

She then went on to say that despite being in a heterosexual relationship, she still is very much attracted to girls. The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer also added that she isn’t your typical housewife, nor will she ever be. “Do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” she said. “I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.” So what word does she like? “Partners.”

While speaking about her parents’ relationship, Cyrus noted that they don’t tend to use the words “husband and wife.” Instead, Cyrus said, “They were always partners. That’s why I like that word. Husband and wife’ sounds like a cigarette commercial from the ’50s to me.”

To each his own, but hey—now we know. Don’t call Cyrus a “wife” because she doesn’t like it. But we’re glad to know she and Hemsworth’s marriage is going swimmingly. The couple will be celebrating their one year anniversary this December…exciting!!