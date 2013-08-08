Miley Cyrus Rocks 7 Stunning Couture Looks In September <em>Harper’s Bazaar</em>

For better or for worse, Miley Cyrus really is It right now. Not unlike her contemporary/obvious inspiration Rihanna, Miley boggles minds because she’s able to do things like twerk on bicycles and show her underboob in music videos—then turn around and be decked in stunning Haute for a magazine like Harper’s Bazaar.

For its September issue, which features Sarah Jessica Parker on the cover, Miley (shot by Terry Richardson) is decked out in everything from Dior to Armani to Valentino and more, plus she’s dripping in fine jewels from the likes of Bulgari and (one of her favorites) Chanel.

It seems clear to us that Harper’s, which normally steers clear of over-hyped celebrities in favor of a more classical, streamlined approach to fashion, is jumping on the Miley bandwagon because they know she can deliver upped newsstand sales and web traffic. However, having said that, Marc Jacobs did choose her as his Met Gala date, so she’s clearly starting to be heavily embraced by the industry.

