Miley Cyrus Rocks 7 Stunning Couture Looks In September <em>Harper’s Bazaar</em>

Miley Cyrus Rocks 7 Stunning Couture Looks In September Harper’s Bazaar

Meghan Blalock
by
For better or for worse, Miley Cyrus really is It right now. Not unlike her contemporary/obvious inspiration Rihanna, Miley boggles minds because she’s able to do things like twerk on bicycles and show her underboob in music videos—then turn around and be decked in stunning Haute for a magazine like Harper’s Bazaar.

For its September issue, which features Sarah Jessica Parker on the cover, Miley (shot by Terry Richardson) is decked out in everything from Dior to Armani to Valentino and more, plus she’s dripping in fine jewels from the likes of Bulgari and (one of her favorites) Chanel.

It seems clear to us that Harper’s, which normally steers clear of over-hyped celebrities in favor of a more classical, streamlined approach to fashion, is jumping on the Miley bandwagon because they know she can deliver upped newsstand sales and web traffic. However, having said that, Marc Jacobs did choose her as his  Met Gala date, so she’s clearly starting to be heavily embraced by the industry.

Click through the gallery to see all seven amazing looks!

1 of 7

Miley Cyrus in Versace, Bulgari, and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Miley in Giorgio Armani Privé and Dior Fine Jewelry.

Cyrus in Chanel Haute Couture, Chanel Fine Jewelry, and Roger Vivier sandals.

Miley in Valentino Haute Couture, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Chopard.

Miley in Dior Haute Couture, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Reed Krakoff sandals.

Miley in Gaultier Paris, Dior Fine Jewelry, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Cyrus in a vest and skirt by Giambattista Valli Couture and Bulgari.

How To Get Glamorous Waves: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

