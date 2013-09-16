We’ll admit we were a bit confused when we first caught wind of Miley Cyrus appearing on the October cover of Harper’s Bazaar. After all, didn’t the 20-year-old twerk machine just do a major fall fashion spread for the glossy that appeared in the September issue? Yes, she did—but apparently, just because Vogue scoffs at the controversial starlet doesn’t mean Bazaar does.

With Cyrus’ hotly-anticipated album Bangerz dropping October 4, we think it was smart for Harper’s Bazaar to tap her for the issue since she’s known for serious self-promotion. Just this past week, she broke multiple Vevo records for her most recent video “Wrecking Ball” thanks to frequently tweeting and begging her devoted fans (known as “Smilers”) to watch it over and over again.

For the October cover, Cyrus wears a chic black dress by Burberry Prorsum—a far cry from some of the outlandish looks she’s been rocking as of late, which recently included a pair of sheer pants—sans underwear!

While she didn’t discuss her on-again, off-again relationship with Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus did opened up to the magazine about a variety of topics, including just how confident she is in her fashion sense. When it comes to photo shoots, she admitted that she arrives prepared with a trunk full of accessories. “What if I get to a photo shoot and the stylist just sucks? So I bring my own sh*t,” she stated.

She also informed us all that she doesn’t need to wear expensive clothes to be more stylish than her peers. “I feel like every girl is trying to have a beauty shot and prove that they’re ‘fashion.’ But I can be in white leggings and a white sports bra and I’m on a whole other level of sh*t that those girls don’t even get yet because they don’t know how to do it,” she said.

What do you think—Is Miley on a “whole other level,” or are maybe a little full of herself when it comes to her style?

Head to Harper’s Bazaar for a look at the full spread!