Miley Cyrus Might’ve Teased a ‘Hannah Montana’ Reboot & It’s 2006 All Over Again

The universe might explode if there’s another Disney reunion, but we are all for it. And fans are pretty sure Miley Cyrus teased a Hannah Montana revival 2019 clue. Pinch us! The Jonas Brothers reunion and a Hannah Montana revival all in the same year? This is a dream come true. As some of you will remember, when the JoBros decided to comeback, they returned to social media—Instagram and Twitter. Well, it appears an Instagram account has been created for Hannah Montana (which Cyrus follows), and it really has fans convinced that means a reboot might be on its way. Where is the Disney star leading a double life at now? Has she found love? Is she still hiding from the public, pretending to be a normal girl who’s also a pop-star? We have so many questions!

It’s been 13 years since the first episode of Hannah Montana aired, and Miley Cyrus marked the special occasion with an adorable tribute on Twitter. The 26-year-old singer shared a throwback photo of herself, with a caption dedicated to the show. “It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air.” She is so cute! And um—can we talk about how she *actually* got off a plane with a dream and a cardigan? The lyrics were all true!

Cyrus’ dad, Billy Rae shared a cute throwback too. The real-life dad and on-screen father to Miley wrote, “Dang Flabbit! Happy Anniversary #HannahMontana! 13 years ago today we released the pilot! @MileyCyrus @EmilyOsment”

Would he be on board for a revival as well? We’re guessing: absolutely.

Cyrus has also been throwing back to her Disney days recently. A couple weeks ago, she shouted out to former Disney stars like Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and Ashley Tisdale on her Instagram, and on Monday, she shared a photo of herself on Hannah Montana with a NSFW caption hinting at her sex life with Liam Hemsworth.

Could these all be clues? Only time will tell.