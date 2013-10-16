Which Miley Cyrus Will You Be For Halloween? Here Are 11 To Choose From

There’s not much in life we can count on but of this we’re certain: Miley Cyrus will be the reigning costume for this year’s Halloween. Since cutting off her hair in 2012, Miley has been providing us with costume-idea gold, so now the only question is which Miley will you be?
Not only is there an endless list of Miley possibilities, but her recent feuds with celebrities like Sinead O’Connor and Amanda Bynes means you can bring a friend into the dressing up fun. We actually feel sorry for all the guys out there who will undoubtedly be forced into renting a Beetlejuice-looking suit à la the VMAs.
From a twerking donkey onesie to her most recent alien getup, we have all the Miley options a person could want. So tell us: Which Miley do you plan on dressing up as?
We're predicting Miley at the VMAs will be the most popular spin on the Halloween costume.
Accessories needed: Creepy teddy bear body suit or latex bikini, spunky pigtails, and Robin Thicke lookalike.
Wait, you don't already own a Barbie replica of yourself? Well get on it if you want to recreate her look from the "We Can't Stop" video.
Accessories needed: Scary Barbie and black mesh swimsuit.
We're also partial to this other look from the "We Can't Stop" video. How many other times in your life can you rock a teddy bear backpack?
Accessories needed: Big teddy bear with straps, West Coast t-shirt, bandana and sky high pompadour.
Or you can take it back to Miley's original twerking days.
Accessories needed: Unicorn onsie and snazzy dance moves.
Here's the good thing about this Maxim-inspired costume: All you need is a pair of ripped jeans. The bad news: You'll have to face the wall the entire night.
Accessories needed: Jeans with conveniently placed hole and lots of gold bling.
If you're going for a more casual Miley outfit, then replicate her look from Mike Will Made It's video "23."
Accessories needed: Chicago Bulls jersey fashioned into a two-piece, Chanel accessories, Air Jordans and some purp.
Miley's shoot for V Magazine also serves as great Halloween costume inspiration.
Accessories needed: Jeans, black blazer, pink hair, and a firmly-placed hand.
If you want to go all out, wear her outfit from the recent iHeartRadio Music Festival performance.
Accessories needed: Fur shrug, white mesh dress, bikini bottoms and —of course— pasties.
If you need a last-minute Miley costume, then you can't go wrong with her "Wrecking Ball" outfit.
Accessories needed: White tank, white bikini bottoms, construction boots, and a sledgehammer you don't mind getting frisky with.