Which Miley Cyrus Will You Be For Halloween? Here Are 11 To Choose From

There’s not much in life we can count on but of this we’re certain: Miley Cyrus will be the reigning costume for this year’s Halloween. Since cutting off her hair in 2012, Miley has been providing us with costume-idea gold, so now the only question is which Miley will you be?

Not only is there an endless list of Miley possibilities, but her recent feuds with celebrities like Sinead O’Connor and Amanda Bynes means you can bring a friend into the dressing up fun. We actually feel sorry for all the guys out there who will undoubtedly be forced into renting a Beetlejuice-looking suit à la the VMAs.

From a twerking donkey onesie to her most recent alien getup, we have all the Miley options a person could want. So tell us: Which Miley do you plan on dressing up as?