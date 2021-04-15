Miley Cyrus Looks So Retro-Chic In Her Gucci Aria Video

Happy birthday, Gucci! The brand has turned 100 years old and to celebrate the major milestone, creative director Alessandro Michele has released a brand-new collection—dubbed Gucci Aria— that honors the iconic Italian brand’s past, present and future. Oh, and he’s enlisted a few of his famous friends to party with him, of course! My fave Gucci Aria celeb sighting has to be Miley Cyrus’ short film showing off her Aria duds. The vibes are just so Miley, and her suit is just SO good.

The video, which was posted to both Twitter and Instagram, features the singer wearing a green suit littered with Gucci logos, paired with oversized sunnies that (like so many of the brand’s most iconic pieces) feel heavily inspired by the glam-rock magic of the 1970s. I mean, Michele did design Harry Styles a full leather suit and not one but three (!) feather boas for this year’s GRAMMY Awards, so we already knew that maximalism is kind of Gucci’s thing.

The video is Cyrus’ first appearance as one of Gucci’s new brand ambassadors, so of course it had to perfectly embody the house’s signature over-the-top flair. Cyrus sits in the grass between a few very oversized mushrooms, blows confetti out of a gun and fills out a very on-brand coloring book while her dogs play alongside her. Her blonde hair is chopped into a shaggy mullet that rivals the one her dad made famous back in the day and her natural glam is understated but stunning. Cyrus can do no wrong in my eyes!

Cyrus’s video was posted a few hours before the Gucci Aria fashion show took place. In it, in models walked the runway to Gucci-themed bops like Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” and Bhad Barbie’s “Gucci Flipflops,” wearing pieces inspired by the brand’s equestrian roots and paying homage to past creative directors like Tom Ford and Gucci’s founder himself, Guccio Gucci. The show even opened with the models walking into a fictional venue that references the Savoy Hotel in London, where Gucci worked as a bellhop in the early 1900s.

In addition to all the celeb promo and the incredible pieces, Michele made yet another bold move to celebrate Aria: He invited Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, to collaborate on an entirely new Gucci x Balenciaga range cool enough to make even the most calm and collected hypebeast’s head explode.

Honestly, I can’t think of a better person than Cyrus to represent Gucci’s playful take on fashion—and on life—100 years in the making. Catch me swooning over everything from her green logo-emblazoned suit to those Gucci x Balenciaga pieces for the next hundred years, too.