Whew— Miley Cyrus Is Getting Over Kaitlynn Carter With An Epic Grand Canyon Photo Shoot

Who needs a girlfriend when you can just go hiking? Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter split last weekend after a whirlwind month of intense dating, and Miley Cyrus’s Grand Canyon photos post-Kaitlynn Carter breakup are proof that there’s nothing like a beautiful scenic hike to help you cleanse your energy after an expired relationship. Kaitlynn who?!

Miley reportedly ended her relationship with Kaitlynn because it was becoming too much, too fast. “Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship,” a source told People of the split. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.” To be fair, Miley and Kaitlynn were joined at the hip for weeks and had even moved in together. Their relationship also began shortly after both of them had split from their ex-male partners, and Miley is still healing from her break-up with Liam Hemsworth.

After ending things with Kaitlynn, Miley took to Instagram to share a bunch of Earth-friendly thirst traps from Utah’s Zion National Park with captions like “extra” and “consistency.” In one photo, she stands in the middle of a stunning canyon with her shorts unbuttoned. In another, she flips her hair in front of a jaw-dropping view.

Another caption reads “KEEP ON MOVIN’ KEEP CLIMBIN’,” which is exactly what Miley is doing with her life.

Miley is no stranger to the old “post cute pics on Instagram” method of getting over a breakup. After her separation from Liam was announced in August, she posted Instagram photos of herself in the gorgeous Dolomites mountains in Italy—where she was on vacation with Kaitlynn. She wrote in that caption: “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable.”

And here she is again, back in the same position again. Ah, romance!