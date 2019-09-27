Miley Cyrus Said Goodbye To Kaitlynn Carter In The Saddest Instagram Photo

All hot girl summers must come to an end, but this one is particularly sad. After a few summer trips around the globe, Miley Cyrus’ goodbye to Kaitlynn Carter Instagram photo feels like a hard stop to us.

In an Instagram slideshow, Miley Cyrus posted pictures of herself in a thong, walking away from the camera. The poses were not only showing off her body and the scenery around her, but also symbolic of her split with Kaitlynn Carter.

In the photo, Cyrus is walking away, holding up a pack of deuces on a pathway that splits the pool outside of the accommodations.

After a 6-week vacation with Carter, the caption, which read: “Goodbyes are never easy… 🖤 but g2g,” seemed to imply the end of the perfect romantic getaway she spent with Kaitlynn this summer.

Shortly after announcing the split with her husband Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus went public with her short-lived romance with Kaitlynn Carter. It seemed like a perfect love story since the two shared similar emotions and experiences. Kaitlynn was still getting over her breakup with Brody Jenner and Cyrus was healing from Liam.

Regardless of the dual experiences, a source reported to People, “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.” Apparently, Miley wasn’t looking for anything serious.

“Miley and Kaitlynn have always been great friends from the Malibu community and supportive of one another and since their breakups happened at the same time, they leaned on each other differently than ever before, but Miley seems to be going through a lot right now figuring out her path and her way,” a source explained to Hollywood Life.

In these recent photos with her mom, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Brandi Cyrus, Miley does look happy. Throughout the week, she posted a mini photoshoot in Antelope Canyon and captioned one of the photos: “Necessary Mom n Sister trip.”

It’s always good to retreat and reflect, and it looks like Miley will be taking the rest of the year to focus on her career goals.