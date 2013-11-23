StyleCaster
Share

21 GIFs That Suggest How Miley Cyrus Should Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 GIFs That Suggest How Miley Cyrus Should Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

Julie Gerstein
by

mc1 580x435 21 GIFs That Suggest How Miley Cyrus Should Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

Today marks Miley Cyrus 21st birthday, and it’s amazing to think that she’s basically been famous for more than half of her life at this point. From the Disney-fied world of “Hannah Montana” to the decidedly un-family-friendly twerk-happy scenes from her “We Can’t Stop” video, Miley’s worked hard to become a superstar, and she should celebrate accordingly.

Or not. Because as she mentioned just last week, she wants us to believe that she’s totally lame and never goes out (um, okay.) “When I’m home, I don’t really leave my house,” she told BBC radio. “I tell people who think I’m really cool, ‘by the way I’m super lame.’ What you read about me, it sounds like all I do is club and go and party with Terry Richardson, but really I’m like the lamest. I never leave my house because I’m a complete hermit.”

Which we believe … not at all. But if you’re really as “super-lame” as you say Miley, we’ve got a laundry list of GIFs—21 actually!—that suggest how you celebrate your birthday.

tumblr_m3yyrn9IkG1r97fkuo1_500

1. Dig up your old “Hannah Montana” wigs (and cry).

miley 21 GIFs That Suggest How Miley Cyrus Should Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

2. Open up your laptop and read all the negative comments people write whenever StyleCaster posts anything about you on Facebook. Anything.

tumblr_mn1w1nYPd81rt1n6zo1_500

3. Catch up on old episode of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” (we know you’re a fan).

miley cyrus vma 21 GIFs That Suggest How Miley Cyrus Should Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

4. Enjoy some special “me” time.

78870-miley-cyrus-licking-hammer-gif-GEuq

5. Pump some iron. Or just lick it. Whatever.

iXXkRVLzpLuhp

6. Hang out in bed all day.

tumblr_mk4a35gDNE1s8wmeyo1_500

7. Try out some new makeup looks.

miley cyrus crying gif 21 GIFs That Suggest How Miley Cyrus Should Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

8. Practice your pretty crying. (You’re seriously really good at this. Give lessons, please?)

tumblr mjm1j2jauf1s7gfqao1 500 21 GIFs That Suggest How Miley Cyrus Should Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

9. Get rid of unwanted facial hair.

Miley-Cyrus-GIF-1

10. Find that retainer you lost when you were 15, and furiously try to fit it back in your mouth.

tumblr inline mfakj78vh11ryxts0 1 21 GIFs That Suggest How Miley Cyrus Should Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

11. Dole out sassy self-affirmations.

tumblr monolpbnvr1r2m04zo1 500 21 GIFs That Suggest How Miley Cyrus Should Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

12. Work on getting that tongue problem under control.

miley cyrus gif by camiisepuu d4subie 1 21 GIFs That Suggest How Miley Cyrus Should Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

13. Break out the ol’ wind machine and turn your breakfast nook into a glamorous wind cave.

tumblr_mb2thcWbsg1rhjeh2o1_500

14. Invite a friend over to shower you in Party City confetti or potpourri. Your choice!

tumblr_mkfd4c4mmJ1s751i1o1_500

15. Popcorn!

tumblr_m4hyqbPmAA1rw2q7so1_r1_500

16. Attempt to fashion a star-gazing device out of your delicately-placed heart-shaped hands. Give up, and pull out the telescope your dad Billy Ray gave you for Christmas.

miley k miley cyrus 18508761 500 250 21 GIFs That Suggest How Miley Cyrus Should Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

17. Be your own private dancer.

mc 5 by kataselenatica d63cgcm 21 GIFs That Suggest How Miley Cyrus Should Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

18. Fire off an angry missive to the “Hannah Montana” stylist responsible for the above extensions.

miley cyrus gif 3 by biianswag d5ko6yg 21 GIFs That Suggest How Miley Cyrus Should Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

19. Catalog your crop tops via an elaborate Dewey Decimal-like wardrobing system.

tumblr_m8iekcENHq1rwel9wo1_500

20. Take up crimping again. Remember why you gave it up the last time. Stop crimping.

Miley-Cyrus-Smile-and-Shrug

21. Remember that you’re just Miley, y’all and you can do whatever you want for your birthday. And oh, whoops, also, you’ve actually taken over MTV to celebrate your 21st and should probably get to work.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share