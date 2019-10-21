Miley Cyrus Just Said Some Troubling Things About The LGBTQ Community & We’re Horrified

We just hope this was misinterpreted or taken out of context somehow, because if not–we’re horrified. Miley Cyrus’ gay and LGBTQ comments backlash is stemming from her most recent Instagram Live. If you didn’t know–Miley just recently ended her marriage to Liam Hemsworth and dived headfirst into a whirlwind romance with The Hills starlet Kaitlynn Carter. However, that ended nearly as quickly as it began.

Now–Miley has found herself in the arms of her longtime-friend, Cody Simpson. The pair seem blissfully happy and borderline obsessed with each other. However, their comments on Instagram Live have many folks taken aback and we can see why. In the midst of chatting about her love connection with Cody, Miley said–

There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there, you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know? I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.

Um…what?!

Not only is this statement woefully ignorant–and quite frankly says more about Miley’s state of mind and self-esteem than the gay community, it also implies that being gay is a choice. IT IS NOT.

Clearly and rightfully so–people are PISSED.

One Twitter user said, “Miley, this is so not it. Women don’t ‘have to be gay’ because they ‘can’t find a good person with a d*ck’. Don’t use the queer community as a stop-gap because you couldn’t find a boyfriend. People aren’t queer because they ‘gave up’ on men. This is so insulting.”

Another added, “waking up to new news miley cyrus is a queer baiter…”

Right now Miley hasn’t commented on the backlash so we’re hoping this was a slip of tongue. If not–she has some SERIOUS soul searching to do. SMH.