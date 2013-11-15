See Miley Cyrus’ Incredible Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Dress from Every Angle

Miley Cyrus was one of the red carpet highlights at the Bambi Awards ceremony last night in Berlin, where she showed up wearing a long black column from the vintage archives of Jean Paul Gaultier and a pair of Fendi sandals. The dress, which is from the French designer’s ’90s era, is a far cry from the barely-there creations we’ve seen Miley consistently rocking for about a year now.

From just last weekend, when she showed up to the MTV European Music Awards in a New York Vintage dress crafted from an old T-shirt with a non-existent back, extremely high hemline, and covered in images of iconic rappers Biggie and 2Pac, this full-length JPG communicates an entirely different message. Maybe she’s trying to be more grown-up, or possibly that despite what we all might think, Miley really is high-fashion. Let’s not forget her assertion to Fashion magazine a couple months ago: “I think it is important that I execute a look better than other people. Fashion is what separates me from everyone else.”

Could this be her trying to prove it, and to show she doesn’t have to show a ton of skin to make a statement? Click through the gallery above to see the stunning gown from every angle! (And don’t forget, if you want to snag some vintage Gaultier of your own, head to FarFetch!)