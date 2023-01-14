Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Lyrics Take a Jab At Her Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth—Read Them Here

The ultimate self-love anthem of the year. Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” lyrics are pointed directly in Liam Hemsworth’s direction. The “Wrecking Ball” singer released her latest single on January 13, 2022, and it is heavily influenced by her relationship with The Hunger Games star.

Cyrus teased the release of her single and her new album by putting up billboards in major cities reading “New Year. New Miley.” She also shared teasers of the song where she’s seen walking in front of the mountains as she sings, “I can love me better /I can love me better, baby.”

Cyrus posted a video of herself singing along to some of the track’s lyrics in the shower. She then announced the release date for the single and her new album Endless Summer Vacation while hosting her NBC live special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party alongside Dolly Parton. The single was also released on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Coincidental? We don’t think so.

So with the release of her new song, is “Flowers” about Liam Hemsworth?

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018, when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the 30-year-old Hunger Games star “lost everything.” Miley references the disaster in the first verse “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.” In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020, she revealed that the fire “did what I couldn’t do myself”. “It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose,” she told the magazine. “And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself.”

She continued to talk about her relationship with Hemsworth with Howard Stern in December 2020. “Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she told Stern. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth were in an on-and-off relationship since 2009 when they met on the set of The Last Song. In one instance in an interview with Howard Stern, Miley also revealed that she didn’t think her and Hemsworth would ever tie the knot. “We were together since 16,” she said. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything.”

The chorus of the song interpolates lyrics of “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars. However, instead of yearning for love or getting back with an ex, Miley explores the theme of self-love and doing everything on her own. “I can buy myself flowers/Write my name in the sand/Talk to myself for hours/Yeah, some things you don’t understand,” she sings on the track. “But I can take myself dancing, yeah/I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can.” The music video also reflects this self-love as the singer is seen strutting through the streets and hills of Los Angeles.

Read Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Lyrics down below via Genius.

Miley Cyrus “Flowers” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

We were good, we were gold

Kinda dream that can’t be sold

We were right ’til we weren’t

Built a home and watched it burn

[Pre-Chorus]

Mmm, I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie

Started to cry, but then remembered I

[Chorus]

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

[Post-Chorus]

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

[Verse 2]

Paint my nails cherry-red

Match the roses that you left

No remorse, no regret

I forgive every word you said

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, I didn’t wanna leave you, baby, I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry, but then remembered I

[Chorus]

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours, yeah

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing, yeah

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

[Post-Chorus]

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I (Ooh, I)

[Bridge]

I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry, but then remembered I

[Chorus]

I can buy myself flowers (Uh-huh)

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours (Yeah)

Say things you don’t understand (Better than you)

I can take myself dancing (Yeah)

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

[Post-Chorus]

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Uh)

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Than you can)

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I

