Miley Cyrus Just Responded to The Rumor She Feuded With Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato

Let’s take a journey. Ten years ago, Disney Chanel was in its Golden Age (tell us were wrong). Who was leading this Golden Age of tween television, you ask? Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. But feud rumors quickly emerged, suggesting the three girls did not get along well at all. The tabloids wrote about catfights and disputes, and pinned the three young starlets against one another. Most of the time, it was Cyrus against both Lovato and Gomez. Cyrus was kind of queen bee, starring as the regular girl leading a double life as a pop-star in Hannah Montana. Gomez was a teen-witch in Wizards of Waverly Place. And Lovato finally had her own show—Sonny With A Chance.

But all these feud rumors were not based in any truth. Back in 2016, Gomez told W Magazine that she and the “Wrecking Ball” singer “never feuded.” And now, Cyrus has confirmed Gomez’s statement. In an interview with Capital FM, the country-singer turned pop-sensation explained there was never any ill-will or competition between herself, Gomez and Lovato. Cyrus added this comment while addressing the lyrics in her new song, “Cattitude”, which seem to address the feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. She sings, “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.” Many fans thought these lyrics were just adding fuel to the alleged Cardi/Nicki fire. But Cyrus claims the lyrics have the opposite effect.

“I don’t think there is beef now anymore,” Cyrus explained, discussing the rappers. “I think that you’re allowed to enjoy two artists who fill a similar lane.”

Similarly, we can all enjoy Cyrus’ music, as well as Gomez’s and Lovato’s. “I just always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi, and there was never competition,” Cyrus explained. “Ariana [Grande] is one of my best friends,” she added.

Take a listen as Cyrus defends her music and her friendships in the clip below.

Cyrus further squashed feud rumors between her and her former Disney Channel stars with a hysterical Instagram caption. She posted a photo from her concert over the weekend, writing, “I love you Selena but I listen to Demi…. @selenagomez@ddlovato.” The perfect play on her own lyrics and own supposed feud.

She then took it even further sharing yet another concert photo with the caption, “I love you me but I listen to Ari .”