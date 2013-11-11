In case you’ve been under an Internet rock today, last night was MTV’s European Music Awards (held in Amsterdam, naturally). While stars like Katy Perry and Jared Leto showed up in to-be-expected over-the-top ensembles, Miley Cyrus was the apple of everyone’s wandering eye. She wore no fewer than three insane outfits over the course of the evening, and we’re not sure which one is our favorite, so we examined all three.

She started out the evening by stepping onto the red carpet in a barely-there dress by NY Vintage, covered in iconographic images of rappers Biggie and 2Pac, and accessorized the look with thigh-high graphic boots by Tom Ford. She changed a couple more times for her on-stage performances, opting once for an astronaut suit (of course), another time for a body-contouring silver dress, and yet a third time for a white, high-cut leotard.

One thing’s for certain: Miley really enjoys her body right now. And more power to her for that! We just hope she doesn’t look back in 10 years and wonder what the hell she was thinking (this seems plausible).

Click through the gallery to see Miley Cyrus’ insane European Music Awards looks from 10 different angles!