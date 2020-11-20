Miley Cyrus Just Told Liam Hemsworth to ‘Eat S—t’ in Her New Song With Dua Lipa

They did that. Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa’s “Prisoner” lyrics are *chef’s Kiss*. The “Midnight Sky” singer released her newest single, a duet with Lipa titled “Prisoner,” on Thursday, November 19.

The song—which is from Cyrus’ seventh album, Plastic Hearts—is a disco and punk-rock-inspired track about owning your emotions and releasing them. “What I love about ‘Prisoner,’ I mean, I think it’s also coming at a perfect time for everybody,” Cyrus said in a recent interview with Zane Low’s “New Daily Music Radio.” “I mean, in a way…I feel too, I mean, we’re just trapped in our emotions right now. I mean, really me, there’s no escaping it. It’s like, ‘Locked up, can’t get you off my mind.’ Anything that you’ve tried to suppress or compartmentalize at that point, it’s coming up. It’s yours to own, to own it or release it.”

In the interview, Cyrus also revealed that she and Lipa have worked on other songs in the past. “For her and I, there’s just no competition. That changes just everything. There’s a true partnership. Then I also liked that it wasn’t the first song we’d cut together. We actually cut other songs. She wanted to keep going until it was right, until we found the one that honors our individuality,” she said.

The music video, which was filmed in September and was co-directed by Cyrus, saw Cyrus and Lipa on an ’80s-inspired set as they bathed in blood and rocked out. In the final few seconds, Cyrus also included a surprise message for her exes, including Liam Hemsworth, Cody Simpson and Kaitlynn Carter. “In loving memory of all my exes. Eat shit,” the screen read.

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated on and off from 2008 until their wedding in 2018. The couple split in the summer of 2019 and finalized their divorce in January 2020. After her breakup from Hemsworth, Cyrus dated Carter, a star on The Hills: New Beginnings, from August to September 2019. Cyrus went on to date Simpson from October 2019 to August 2020. Lipa, for her part, has been dating Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Bella and Gigi, since at least June 2019.

Read the full lyrics to Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa’s “Prisoner” ahead. Plastic Hearts by Miley Cyrus is available on Amazon.

Intro: Miley Cyrus

Prisoner, prisoner, locked up

Can’t get you off my mind, off my mind

Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh-woah

Why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?

Verse 1: Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus

Strung out on a feeling, my hands are tied

Your face on my ceiling, I fantasize

Oh, I can’t control it, I can’t control it (I can’t control it)

I try to replace it with city lights

I’ll never escape it, I need the high

Oh, I can’t control it, I can’t control it (Oh)

Pre-Chorus: Miley Cyrus

You keep making it harder to stay

But I still can’t run away

I gotta know why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?

Chorus: Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus

Prisoner, prisoner, locked up

Can’t get you off my mind, off my mind

Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh-woah

Why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?

Prisoner, prisoner, locked up

Can’t get you off my mind, off my mind

Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh-woah

Why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?

Verse 2: Miley Cyrus

I tasted Heaven, now I can’t live without it

I can’t forget you and your love is the loudest

Oh, I can’t control it, I can’t control it (Can’t control it)

Pre-Chorus: Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus

You keep making it harder to stay (Oh, ah)

But I still can’t run away

I gotta know, why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?

Chorus: Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa

Prisoner, prisoner, locked up

Can’t get you off my mind, off my mind

Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh-woah

Why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?

Prisoner, prisoner, locked up

Can’t get you off my mind, off my mind (Off my mind)

Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh-woah

Why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?

Outro: Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa

Can’t get you off my mind

Why can’t you just let me go?

Million times

I wanna know why can’t you, why can’t you

I wanna know why can’t you, why can’t you

I gotta know why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?