Shocker: Miley Cyrus Admits That ‘We Can’t Stop’ Is About Drugs

When Miley Cyrus’ most recent song “We Can’t Stop” hit the radio waves, controversy ignited over the lyrics “So la-da-di-da-di we like to party, dancing with Miley,” which some people suggested actually said, “Dancing with Molly,” a reference to the street drug MDMA, a form of ecstasy.

At first, in response to everyone freaking out over the once squeaky-clean Disney star singing about hard drugs, Miley denied it, and blamed it on her southern accent. But now, she’s changed her tune.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Miley admits, “It depends who’s doing what. If you’re aged 10, it’s ‘Miley.’ If you know what I’m talking about, then you know. I just wanted it to be played on the radio and they’ve already had to edit it so much.”

She also goes on to shockingly compare the censorship of her music video to George Zimmerman being acquitted of murder in the recent Trayvon Martin trial.

“I just think the world is so lame because you can shoot people in a movie and you can let people like Zimmerman off on trial but you can’t have someone going like this (she stimulates oral sex gesture). That is so dumb to me.”

Clearly, in addition to being a twerking machine, Miley keeps up with current events, and none of us can fault her for that.

What do you think the lyrics of “We Can’t Stop” mean? Let us know!

