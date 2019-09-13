Miley Cyrus Threw So Much Shade In Her ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Video With Ariana Grande & Lana Del Rey

This is the Charlie’s Angels collab we never knew we needed. Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus’ “Don’t Call Me Angel” meaning is so fierce–it’s the only thing we’ll be thinking about all weekend. The three songstresses teamed up for the feminist anthem for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels remake which is set to hit theaters Nov. 15. However, fans are convinced Miley threw some major shade at Liam Hemsworth in the song.

Miley, Ariana and Lana co-wrote the song with McKay and ALMA so the ladies definitely got pretty personal with the lyrics. For Miley in particular–Liam used to call her his “little angel” when he talked about her on Instagram. Now, it appears that Miley is clapping back at that pet name. The lyrics she sings read,

Don’t call me angel when I’m a mess / Don’t call me angel when I get undressed / You know I, I don’t like that, boy / Uh, I make my money, and I write the checks / So say my name with a little respect.

It gets even more sticky from there. At one point in the video–Miley begins beating up a man that looks A LOT like the Hunger Games actor. But you can watch the video for yourself to see what we’re talking about.

Fans are legit losing it. One Twitter user said, “Liam: Hey angel Miley: don’t call me angel just slide away#DontCallmeAngel #MileyCyrus @MileyCyrus #SlideAway”

Read all of the lyrics for yourself here.

Chorus: Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no Heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

Don’t call me angel

Verse 1: Miley Cyrus

Uh, don’t call me angel when I’m a mess

Don’t call me angel when I get undressed

You know I, I don’t like that, boy

Uh, I make my money, and I write the checks

So say my name with a little respect

All my girls successful, and you’re just our guest

Pre-Chorus: Miley Cyrus

Do I really need to say it?

Do I need to say it again, yeah?

You better stop the sweet talk

And keep your pretty mouth shut

Chorus: Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no Heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

Don’t call me angel

Verse 2: Ariana Grande

See you here with somebody

You sizin’ up my body, oh yeah

Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set? Yeah

So don’t you try come around me

Might work with her, but not me, oh yeah

Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set?

Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande

Keep my name out your mouth

I know what you about

So keep my name out your mouth (Oh yeah)

Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no Heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

Don’t call me angel

Bridge: Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande

I appreciate the way you watch me, I can’t lie

I drop it down, I pick it up, I back it off the county line

I fell from Heaven, now I’m living like a devil

You can’t get me off your mind

I appreciate the way you want me, I can’t lie (Can’t lie)

I drop it low, I back it up, I know you wanna think you’re mine

Baby, I totally get it, you can’t guess so

You can’t get me off your mind

We in it together, but don’t call me angel

Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no Heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

Don’t call me angel

Outro: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey

Yeah, you heard me

Angel

Don’t call me angel (Yeah, you heard me)