Miley Cyrus Threw So Much Shade In Her ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Video With Ariana Grande & Lana Del Rey

This is the Charlie’s Angels collab we never knew we needed. Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus’ “Don’t Call Me Angel” meaning is so fierce–it’s the only thing we’ll be thinking about all weekend. The three songstresses teamed up for the feminist anthem for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels remake which is set to hit theaters Nov. 15. However, fans are convinced Miley threw some major shade at Liam Hemsworth in the song.
Miley, Ariana and Lana co-wrote the song with McKay and ALMA so the ladies definitely got pretty personal with the lyrics. For Miley in particular–Liam used to call her his “little angel” when he talked about her on Instagram. Now, it appears that Miley is clapping back at that pet name. The lyrics she sings read,
Don’t call me angel when I’m a mess / Don’t call me angel when I get undressed / You know I, I don’t like that, boy / Uh, I make my money, and I write the checks / So say my name with a little respect.
It gets even more sticky from there. At one point in the video–Miley begins beating up a man that looks A LOT like the Hunger Games actor. But you can watch the video for yourself to see what we’re talking about.
Fans are legit losing it. One Twitter user said, “Liam: Hey angel Miley: don’t call me angel just slide away#DontCallmeAngel #MileyCyrus @MileyCyrus #SlideAway”
Read all of the lyrics for yourself here.
Chorus: Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no Heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)
Don’t call me angel
Verse 1: Miley Cyrus
Uh, don’t call me angel when I’m a mess
Don’t call me angel when I get undressed
You know I, I don’t like that, boy
Uh, I make my money, and I write the checks
So say my name with a little respect
All my girls successful, and you’re just our guest
Pre-Chorus: Miley Cyrus
Do I really need to say it?
Do I need to say it again, yeah?
You better stop the sweet talk
And keep your pretty mouth shut
Chorus: Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no Heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)
Don’t call me angel
Verse 2: Ariana Grande
See you here with somebody
You sizin’ up my body, oh yeah
Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set? Yeah
So don’t you try come around me
Might work with her, but not me, oh yeah
Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set?
Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande
Keep my name out your mouth
I know what you about
So keep my name out your mouth (Oh yeah)
Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no Heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)
Don’t call me angel
Bridge: Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande
I appreciate the way you watch me, I can’t lie
I drop it down, I pick it up, I back it off the county line
I fell from Heaven, now I’m living like a devil
You can’t get me off your mind
I appreciate the way you want me, I can’t lie (Can’t lie)
I drop it low, I back it up, I know you wanna think you’re mine
Baby, I totally get it, you can’t guess so
You can’t get me off your mind
We in it together, but don’t call me angel
Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no Heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)
Don’t call me angel
Outro: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey
Yeah, you heard me
Angel
Don’t call me angel (Yeah, you heard me)
Don’t call me angel