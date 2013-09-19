Watch The Trailer For Miley Cyrus’ MTV Documentary (Britney Spears Is In It!)

“You’re always going to make people talk. You might as well make them talk for two weeks, rather than two seconds.” That’s only one of the sage-like gems spoken by none other than Miley Cyrus in the trailer for her upcoming MTV documentary, “Miley: The Movement,” and judging by the bawdy starlet’s recent antics, it’s obvious she’s taking her own advice pretty seriously.

The trailer—which opens with Miley backstage at the this year’s VMAs right before she took the stage for her, um, discussed performance—also follows the 20-year-old former Disney star into the recording studio, on the road, and into host of other rock star-y places like a private plane. It seems a large chunk of the film aims to showcase Miley’s desire to move away from her good-girl image (we think she suceeded!) and redefine her career on her own terms.

In one brief scene, we see Miley hanging out with kindred pop spirit Britney Spears in the studio (Brit appears on the track “SMS” from Miley’s album Bangerz), where they talk VMAs.

“I just want to go out and shoot a hot dog gun,” Miley tells Spears, who proceeds to crack up. Maybe “shoot a hot dog gun” is code for “gyrate against a foam finger and a married father?” Either way, the trailer makes it very clear that Miley knows what she wants, and she’s not afraid to grind get it.

Watch the trailer above Miley: The Movement, which airs Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. on MTV.