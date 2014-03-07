TMI: Miley Cyrus Posted a Photo of Her Favorite Sex Toy

As people who cover celebrity news, we spend a lot of time reading, talking, and (largely) groaning about Miley Cyrus’ sex antics. She has done everything short of starring in her own porn, and her “Bangerz” tour comes awfully close to approaching that brink. And now, she’s shared her favorite sex toy with some 17 million people on Twitter.

Can’t spot it in the picture above? If you find yourself asking “Where is the alleged sex toy in question?” when you look at that picture, don’t feel bad: the hand Miley’s holding up ain’t her own—it is the sex toy. It’s called the Hand of Adonis, and according to the description on the product’s official website, it’s “NOT for the faint of heart, the Hand of Adonis is a unique tool for size enthusiasts, or anyone interested in fisting. The ultra realistic, 16 1/2 inch arm ends in a ‘duck bill’ positioned hand, with thick fingers for lots and lots of sensation.”

Not to sound prudish, but—ew. Here’s another look so you get the full picture, so to speak:

We feel like we perennially end up asking ourselves, “What is Miley doing?” We get that she’s an attractive 21-year-old with money and fame to burn, but is it the wisest decision to be flaunting not only your body but also your sex toys for millions and millions of people to see?