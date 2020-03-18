Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato Hinted They Hooked Up During Their Disney Days & We Ship It

In an effort to keep fans feeling positive during the novel coronavirus pandemic, these two former Disney darlings took to Instagram Live to share ways to cope. They also let something slip: Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato hooked up during their Disney days. Or at least it seems so, based on Demi’s reaction.

Miley, 27, decided to kick off her new “Bright Minded with Miley” campaign on Instagram following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) to engage in social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With many around the globe anxious and isolated to their homes, the former Hannah Montana star couldn’t think of a better time to spread a little positivity on the platform. And that includes some bisexual representation, too!

“I’m totally freaking out and I think my fans and followers will be doing the same,” she said ahead of her March 17 livestream, before revealing her special guest.

“‘Bright Minded Live with Miley’ just went to a whole new level, one of the most inspiring women that I have the honor of calling a friend for the last 15 years has made herself available to be on my Insta Live show,” she said. “Demi Lovato is going to be on my show tomorrow and we’re going to be talking about ways she stays strong and optimistic and helpful exercising that she actively uses to stay bright-minded.”

The following day, the “Anyone” singer joined Miley’s IG Live. She gave fans a hint into her long relationship with Miley—as it turns out, it might have been more than platonic at one point.

“You’ve always been a light in my life and that’s why we connected at 14,” Demi recalled. “I had a f**king gap in my tooth. And we still connected then because we just saw something in each other.”

Miley replied, “Or maybe we were just gay as f**k.” Something, indeed!

The pair broke out in laughter, with Demi turning red at the comment. Soon enough, fans began touting the singers for their openness over their sexuality. You love to see it!