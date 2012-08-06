Miley Cyrus Talks Wedding Plans (And Looks Amazing) in Marie Claire

People have differing opinions when it comes to Miley Cyrus. Some people focus on the negative and diss her penchant for crop tops and side boob, but we’re pretty sure everyone will agree that when she cleans up, she cleans up like a pro.

The 19 year-old is featured on the cover of the September issue of Marie Claire in a stunning crystal covered Christian Dior gown and perfectly windswept hair. Her 3.5 carat Neil Lane rock from fiancé Liam Hemsworth also makes a notable cameo, and Miley is quick to defend the new engagement despite the fact that both stars are very young (Hemsworth is 22).

“Life is too short not to be with the person you want to be with,” she tells the glossy.

Don’t expect their nuptials to be over-the-top, however. “I don’t really care about the wedding or the piece of paper as much as I do the promise we’ve made to each other,” she says in the interview. “And we want to have a long engagement.” If only other celebrity couples would consider long engagements…