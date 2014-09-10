Miley Cyrus Debuts Her, Um, Colorful Art at Jeremy Scott’s Runway Show

You might have heard rumblings that Miley Cyrus was teaming up with designer Jeremy Scott to debut some big secret project during New York Fashion Week. The rumors were true indeed, and it’s not a clothing collaboration per se, but rather Miley using the show to debut some art she’s been working on, a collection of batshit crazy colorful and creative sculptures and collages entitled “Dirty Hippie.”

We were backstage at Scott’s show, and witnessed the pop star in all her candy raver glory, tending to her pieces like we imagined Da Vinci did to the Mona Lisa.

During the show, Miley sat in the audience like everyone else (and her mom Tish, aw!) snapped photos, cheered, and generally looked really excited, before walking the runway with Scott at the end.

In a recent interview with V Magazine, Cyrus opened about about her artistic ventures, and about her connection to Scott. “We’re on the same wavelength—it’s like a psychedelic jungle,” Scott told me. “All of these stream of consciousness, colorful, playful, whimsical things mixed up together. I love that there’s a DIY feel to the sculptures, which is a part of the look of the show. I want it to be less about a model army and more about a group of cool, individualized people hanging out together.”

Miley also revealed to V that she started creating her art—which includes things like vibrators, bongs, teddy bears, cameras, and other sundry par-for-the-Miley-course objets—as a response to her experience with 2014, a less than prosperous year, in her opinion.

“This seems so fucking lame to say but I feel like my art became kind of a metaphor—an example of my life. Because a bunch of shitty things kept happening. I’ve always been so fucking lucky. Everything has always just been easy for me. And at the beginning of this year, I hated 2014 because everything that could go wrong kept going wrong. Being in the hospital, my dog dying…Everything just kept shitting on me and shitting on me. So then I started taking all of those shit things and making them good, and being like, I’m using it. My brother and my friends all said that’s what they felt I was doing. So, that’s how I started making art. I had a bunch of fucking junk and shit, and so instead of letting it be junk and shit, I turned it into something that made me happy. “

If that’s not the definition of art, we don’t know what is. Get it, Miley!