An Almost-Naked Miley Cyrus Breaks Down in Tears During First Post-Liam Performance

Under all the pasties, the mesh, and the thong underwear clearly lies a broken heart. While performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Miley Cyrus broke down in tears while singing “Wrecking Ball,” a song that’s reportedly about her relationship with ex-fiance Liam Hemsworth.

This was Miley’s first performance since last week’s breakup with Hemsworth, and we can’t imagine she’s taking the news of his moving on with sexy Mexican actress (and possible plastic surgery addict) Eiza González well.

We were really starting to feel bad for Miley, too, but honestly, it’s kinda hard to take someone seriously when she’s crying about lost love dressed like, well, the above.

Watch the video of the starlet’s emotional performance below and let us know: Do you feel bad for Miley?