Miley Cyrus’ Latest Look: A Leather Bustier and Half-Jeans, Half-Sweatpants

Well, this is a new one.

When it comes to the red carpet, there are few things that truly surprise us, but after looking at pictures of Miley Cyrus at last night’s Myspace party in Los Angeles, we’re completely dumbfounded. The 20-year-old starlet stepped out in a leather bustier top, a leather jacket, white Christian Louboutin stilettos, and an unheard of combination of jeans and sweatpants.

We may be wrong about this (maybe Flavor Flav has done it at some point), but we’ve never seen any semblance of sweats on the red carpet—not even on Mila Kunis! Given Cyrus’ penchant for pushing the envelope when it comes to style, it’s not surprising that she’d take a risk like this. After all, it was a Myspace party, and not the Oscars—but we’re sure people will have plenty to say about her latest look.

Cyrus’ whirlwind press tour in support of her new single “We Can’t Stop” is still in full force, with her making headlines yesterday after noting on a radio that she is still engaged to Liam Hemsworth—and did not have a rendezvous with Justin Bieber which a slew of tabloids were reporting. She also addressed questionable former child star Amanda Bynes calling her ugly on Twitter. “I think it’s all so sad and I don’t want to add any fuel to that fire. It’s so sad to me,” she said.

Clearly, after a long day of press, it’s understandable that she’d want to slip into sweats! At least she didn’t leave the heels at home.

What do you think of Cyrus’ latest look—Would you wear half-jeans, half-sweats?

