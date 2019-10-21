Miley Cyrus Just Majorly Threw Shade At Liam Hemsworth During Her Instagram Live—Eek!

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, Miley Cyrus’ comment about Liam Hemsworth being evil clue us in that he was allegedly a bad person in her eyes, and we don’t know what to do with this new update. The “Malibu” singer took to Instagram live last night with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson. The two have been together pretty much all the time the last couple weeks and seem totally obsessed with each other. It was all light and fun but then Cyrus seemed to throw some shade at her ex-husband, Hemsworth.

Here’s what the Grammy nominated singer said in the awkward moment. “There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there, you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know? I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this Live.” Welp. There ya go. Only one man who’s a good guy and he’s in the live video?? Umm we are cringing. But also, good job Miley and we’re so glad you’ve found happiness with Simpson. TG he’s a good guy.

Take a look at the vid.

Who’s to say what the truth is, but yikes! No holding back there, we guess. Twitter hasn’t been too thrilled with Cyrus’ comment, particularly the “You don’t have to be gay” remark.