We Will Never Recover After Watching Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Touch Tongues

Honestly, it’s the beginning of the week, we don’t deserve to be subjected to such things. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s touching tounges video is way too much for our souls. As you may or may not know–Miley and the Australian singer have struck up a full-blown relationship in the past couple of weeks. Though the pair have known each other for some time–many fans of the “Slide Away” singer are hella concerned since Miley just ended her marriage with Liam Hemsworth and her whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

However, Miley is out here just living her best life. Though their relationship is reportedly not serious, Miley and Cody are already calling each other “boyfriend” and “girlfriend” and they haven’t been shy about serving PDA all over their social media accounts and Beyoncé’s internet. However, their latest couple moment is also a thing of nightmares. Cody shared a video of the pair using the horrifying Joker filter on their faces while cuddled in bed–but that petrifying clown mask isn’t even really the issue.

We would have accepted this for what it was, but then Miley and Cody decided to touch tounges with this ghastly filter on–so we decided to log-off for the week. Think we’re being dramatic? Watch for yourself below.

Though Miley’s reason for ending things with Kaitlynn was because it had gotten too serious–it looks like Cody might be all in emotionally. He told People,

I’m very happy. We are very, very happy. She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know? The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long…[we] found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.

Backs away slowly.