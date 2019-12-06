Cody Simpson Just Hinted That Miley Cyrus Will Be On His New Album & We’re Not Surprised

Sometimes these two can be cute instead of cringe. At least that’s what we’re hoping for after hearing about Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s song clue. A collaboration between the 27-year-old country-pop star and her 22-year-old Australian songwriting beau is in the works, and hey, we’ll take a sweet love song any day. But as for when we can expect it? Cody only hinted at that.

At GQ‘s Men of the Year party in West Hollywood yesterday, Dec. 5, Cody was approached on the red carpet with a question about working with his girlfriend. “Yeah definitely. We’re looking at it,” he told an E! News reporter. “We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. It’s going to be cool. It’s going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar.”

He also confirmed that we can expect to see the album drop in 2020, but there’s no date set in stone quite yet. “Working on a project at the moment and recording throughout the holidays and should have an album out next year,” he said.

Let’s hope the collaboration with Miley doesn’t fall through. After all, the pair has only been an item for a few months now—and that’s after Miley had a whirlwind summer of relationship drama. She split from Liam Hemsworth after less than a year of marriage, though the pair have been in each other’s lives for more than a decade. After their divorce went public at the end of the summer, Miley was spotted with Kaitlynn Carter (and we all know how quickly that one fizzled out.)

Having moved onto Cody rather quickly, we’re really just hoping that things goes well for these two. After all, Miley remains entangled in the divorce proceedings, meaning she’s technically not even free of her legally married status as of yet. Let’s just call ourselves patient, ok?